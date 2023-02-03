Most of Ontario is under an extreme cold warning as a blast of arctic air delivers biting wind chills.
Environment Canada is warning of wind chill values between -30 C and -40 C across much of southern and eastern Ontario, and up to -50 C in parts of northern Ontario.
The federal weather agency says the cold could cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin within minutes.
Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says the extreme cold conditions across the province are expected to continue on Saturday, with snow squall warnings issued in parts of southwest Ontario as well.
He says temperatures are expected to be above seasonal again early next week.
Environment Canada says wind chills could approach -30 C in the Greater Toronto Area today, while in Ottawa it could feel closer to -40 C.
In Thunder Bay it will feel more like -45 C and the regions around Hudson Bay are forecast to feel wind chills around -50 C.
The extreme cold snap has led Environment Canada to issue similar warnings in Manitoba, through to Quebec and the Maritimes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2023.