Quebec RSV cases appear to have peaked, but flu and COVID-19 remain strong: official

Quebec's public health director is delivering mixed news on a trio of respiratory viruses that are hitting the province's hospitals hard -- COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Dr. Luc Boileau says that RSV cases appear to have peaked in the province, although it's not necessarily reflected in the pediatric hospitalization, but cases are trending downwards. Boileau speaks at a news conference on November 16, 2022 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot