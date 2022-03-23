Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations could rise in coming weeks, projections suggest

MONTREAL - After more than two months of decline, the number of Quebecers hospitalized with COVID-19 is expected to rise in the coming weeks, according to new projections from the province's health-care institute.
The weekly projections published Wednesday by the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux suggests an "upward trend in the number of new hospitalizations as well as the number of regular beds occupied by COVID patients" in the next two weeks.
The number of patients in intensive care is expected to remain relatively stable.
The INESSS noted that COVID-19 represents a secondary diagnosis for over half of regular COVID-19 patients and about a third of ICU patients, meaning patients enter hospital for another reason but then test positive.
The report said that hospitalizations fell for a ninth straight week between March 12 and 18, though the decline was smaller than in previous weeks.
Earlier, the Quebec government reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 and a slight rise in the number of people in intensive care.
The overall number of people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus dropped by nine, to 1,034, after 99 people entered hospital and 108 left. There were 50 people in intensive care, an increase of four.
The number of cases detected by PCR testing rose to 2,111, although that number presents only a partial portrait due to the limited availability of tests.
There were 3,496 vaccine doses administered in the previous 24 hours.
Interim public health director Luc Boileau will provide an update on the situation in the province later Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.