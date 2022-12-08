MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police are investigating after one man was shot dead outside a roller-skating rink west of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police say officers were called to a shooting in the Scooter's Roller Palace parking lot in Mississauga, Ont., around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
They say the man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there were no other reported injuries and have not released any suspect information.
The roller-skating rink says on its social media page the shooting took place in its parking lot, calling it a tragic incident.
The post linked to a video news report about the shooting, showing a police presence around its taped-off parking lot.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.