Teenager stabbed on Toronto bus in fourth case of transit violence in five days

Toronto police say a teenage boy is in hospital after being stabbed on a public transit bus in the city's west end.
Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg told media at the scene the stabbing took place on a bus at Old Mill subway station around 4 p.m.
She says upon arrival officers found a youth with stab wounds to his torso and legs.
First responders say the 16-year-old victim was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect involved in the incident fled the scene and was last seen heading eastbound on Bloor Street.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s of unknown race with a medium build, wearing a blue mask and blue jacket with the hood up.
Kranenburg says several people provided statements to police but the force is asking anyone else who may have been present on the bus and witnessed the incident to contact them.
She says police are investigating whether the victim and suspect knew one another.
Kranenburg says video from the bus is being downloaded and will be reviewed as part of police's investigation.
The stabbing is the fourth case of violence in five days on the city's transit system.
In recent days, a woman was stabbed on a streetcar, two uniformed TTC workers were assaulted on their way to work and a TTC driver was shot with a BB gun.
Earlier in the day, a person was arrested after allegedly chasing two TTC workers with a syringe.
In a statement on Twitter, the Toronto Transit Commission says it has no further information at this time on today's stabbing and its thoughts are with the victim.
"As always, we'll give police our full support as they investigate, including video and witness statements," the statement reads.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2023.