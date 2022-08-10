Ontario health units taking different approaches to student immunization catch up

A registered nurse administers a vaccination to a young boy in Mount Vernon, Ohio on May 17, 2019. Some Ontario students are starting to receive suspension notices over out-of-date immunization records, but many health units are giving families more time to catch up. Students between the ages of four and 17 in the province are required to have certain vaccines to attend school but health units have said immunizations lagged during the pandemic. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it has issued 7,858 suspension orders to students with incomplete immunization records, who now have until Sept. 12 to update them. Toronto Public Health, meanwhile, says it is behind on assessing immunization records due to the pandemic and is currently in the process of reviewing them while holding clinics to help students catch up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Paul Vernon