Ontario reviewing COVID vaccine mandate for long-term care workers, minister says

TORONTO - A policy requiring that Ontario long-term care workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 is under review, the minister responsible for the sector said on Thursday.
Paul Calandra said the rule – which currently says workers must have two vaccine shots and get a third by mid-March – is being looked at as the government reviews all of its sector-specific vaccination policies and other pandemic measures.
"We're taking a look at everything right now," Calandra said at the legislature.
"The government is in the process (of) reviewing everything: mandates, both long-term care home and other restrictions across government, so that's going to be part of that."
Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's top doctor, had recently said that he wanted to end workplace COVID-19 vaccination policies by March 1, when Ontario's vaccine certificate system for many indoor public spaces is set to end.
On Thursday, he said those policies might now end after March 1 as the province works with relevant sectors. Moore isn't responsible for lifting the long-term care mandate but indicated he was open to discussing with Calandra the possibility of ending it, given the high levels of vaccination in the homes.
"I have to celebrate how well we've done in the long-term care sector," Moore said at a news conference on Thursday.
"At this point, I'm absolutely supportive of working with the minister to reflect on their current rate of vaccination and the risk in the community and review whether that mandate of a third dose in workers should be maintained."
Calandra didn't say if he was considering any specific date to end the long-term care staff mandate. He said the sector is "moving in a good direction" with vaccinations and said keeping residents safe is a priority, along with eventually lifting restrictions on visits.
"Ultimately, any decision that we make on that is going to be based on keeping residents safe and allowing greater access," he said.
The province announced the third-dose requirement in late December, after the Omicron variant hit, along with other measures aimed at fighting COVID-19 spread in long-term care homes, which saw thousands of deaths and infections in earlier pandemic waves.
An initial January deadline for third doses was pushed back to March 14 as homes battled widespread virus outbreaks, staff shortages and difficult booking booster appointments.
Provincial data as of Thursday said 4,457 people out of the total 12,347 Ontarians who have died from COVID-19 were long-term care residents – more than 36 per cent of the province's virus death toll.
Despite steep numbers of outbreaks and infections, the sector has reported far fewer deaths during the Omicron wave than during other infection surges, with recent provincial data reflecting the strong protection a majority of residents have from third and fourth vaccine doses.
Long-term care is the only sector in which Ontario has made COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for employment.
For other workplaces deemed high-risk for spread, like hospitals and schools, the province has said workplaces must at a minimum require that their staff be vaccinated or get regularly tested for the virus.
Many hospitals and other employers decided to implement stricter policies, however, and made vaccination a condition of employment. Hospitals surveyed by The Canadian Press recently said they intend to keep the policies beyond the beginning of next month.
Canada's largest nursing home chains and other operators had already made plans to require vaccination for staff before the province announced its policy last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.