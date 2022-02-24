Ontario reviewing COVID vaccine mandate for long-term care workers, minister says

Registered nurse Clair Judd, left, vaccinates LTC nurse Yinghua Fang with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Ontario's long-term care minister says a mandate requiring workers in the sector get vaccinated against COVID-19 is under review.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette