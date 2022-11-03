'Dangerous' and 'draconian': Labour experts pan Ontario's notwithstanding clause use

Ontario Premier Doug Ford sits in the Ontario Legislature during Question Period on Tuesday November 1, 2022, as members debate a bill meant to avert a planned strike by 55,000 education workers. The Ontario government's use of the notwithstanding clause in an attempt to pre-empt a strike by education workers sets a dangerous, draconian precedent, labour experts say, with serious implications for collective bargaining across Canada.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn