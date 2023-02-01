Four Ontario First Nations voice concerns over mining claims on their lands

Grassy Narrows, Wapekeka, Neskantaga and Big Trout Lake First Nations in northern Ontario have formed an alliance to defend their lands and waters amid concerns of intrusion on their territory by mining exploration companies as seen in this handout photo provided February 1, 2023. A group of four First Nations in northern Ontario are calling on Primer Doug Ford to meet with them immediately to address concerns of intrusion on their territory by mining exploration companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Grassy Narrows