Man accused of killing Muslim family members pleads not guilty as trial opens

The trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., in 2021 is set to start today. Jury selection will begin for the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family members with his truck as they were out for a walk on the evening of June 6, 2021. A women visits the scene and a tribute to the victims on June 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette