TORONTO - City staff have recommended renaming Toronto's Dundas Street and landmarks in an effort to promote inclusion and reconciliation with marginalized communities.
Mayor John Tory says he supports renaming Dundas Street and Yonge-Dundas Square among others that honour Henry Dundas.
The city's manager has released a report recommending the move, which will then be considered by the city council's executive committee next week.
The mayor says he requested the report in response to growing calls to rename the street in light of Henry Dundas's role in delaying the abolition of the transatlantic slave trade.
Tory says the recommendation is based on feedback from community leaders and business groups, including those from Black and Indigenous communities, as well as a review of research on Dundas himself.
He further notes Dundas had virtually no connection to Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2021.