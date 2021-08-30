Longtime Quebec Liberal Lise Thériault won't seek re-election in 2022

Quebec Deputy premier and Minister responsible for the Status of Women Lise Theriault responds to the Opposition during question period, Thursday, October 27, 2016 at the legislature in Quebec City. Theriault told reporters today in her Montreal riding of Anjou-Louis-Riel that she'll serve the rest of her mandate, but won't seek another term after seven consecutive mandates spanning 20 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot