Premiers are united in push for more health funding from Ottawa: Ford

LONDON, Ont. - The provinces won't be signing individual deals on health-care funding with the federal government, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Premiers and health ministers across the country have called on Ottawa to increase its share of health-care costs to 35 per cent, up from the current 22 per cent.
Speaking at an announcement in London, Ont., Ford said he always consults with the 12 other premiers on their push for more health funding.
"It's not going to be a one-off for Ontario another for someone else," Ford said. "We've all agreed, all the premiers, we all have to work together and stay united and that's exactly what we're going to do."
He said earlier this month that Ontario is willing to accept some strings attached to an increased Canada Health Transfer, as long as there is some "flexibility" included.
Ford did not give any indication of whether a deal is close.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the funding increase will only happen if the provinces agree to reform and improve their health-care systems.
The premiers want to sit down as a group with Trudeau to hammer out an agreement, but that meeting has not yet happened.
The last time the provinces and federal government were negotiating an increase to health care transfers, the premiers were united until talks broke down and New Brunswick made a bilateral deal with Ottawa. Other provinces later followed suit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2023.