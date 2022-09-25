Ontario government won't divulge progress in autism program rollout

Merrilee Fullerton answers questions at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Ontario government is refusing to publicly divulge its progress in enrolling children in core autism therapies, after the last update showed it was far off its own target of getting 8,000 kids in the program by the end of the fall. Fullerton, the minister of children, community and social services, has said the government would get 8,000 kids into core clinical services by the fall, but as of last month that number was only about 888.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn