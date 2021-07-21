TORONTO - The City of Toronto moved to clear another homeless encampment early on Wednesday morning.
The action at Lamport Stadium comes a day after the city cleared an encampment in a downtown park.
City staff supported by police will be at the stadium encampment enforcing trespass notices issued to people last month.
Toronto says it estimates between 14 and 17 people are living at the stadium.
It says it will offer the residents an indoor living accommodation and other supports.
The city has cited the risk of fires and the need to make parks accessible to everyone as factors behind the encampment clearings.
Police said nine people were arrested during the eviction of Alexandra Park encampment residents on Tuesday, seven of them for trespassing.
The city said 11 people from that encampment were referred to other housing spaces and 15 who left the site declined referrals.
A Canadian Press photographer covering the Alexandra Park clearing was arrested by Toronto City Corporate Security and removed from the area on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.