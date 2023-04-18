Ontario Science Centre to move to Ontario Place in Toronto

TORONTO - The Ontario Science Centre will be moving to a revamped Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront.
Premier Doug Ford unveiled plans Tuesday for the next stage of a redeveloped Ontario Place that includes the new location for the science centre, an expanded amphitheatre, a public beach, bars, restaurants, a new marina and a massive spa.
"It will be a state of the art, world class, science centre," Ford said at a news conference at Ontario Place.
"This is going to be spectacular."
The science centre will move to Ontario Place in 2025 and remain open at its current location in east Toronto until then. Ford said the centre's current building will eventually be demolished.
The redevelopment of the Ontario Place site has been in the works for years.
The attraction, which opened in 1971, was closed to the public in 2012 after years of financial losses.
Since then, the province has built a new waterfront park and trail at the site.
European company Therme Group is set to build a massive spa and waterpark, and Live Nation is set to build an outdoor concert venue at Ontario Place.
The plans have prompted criticism from the opposition and advocates who do not want to see a spa at a public park. The designs for Ontario Place have also become an issue in Toronto mayoral byelection.
The amphitheatre at Ontario Place will increase its capacity to 20,000 fans and hold concerts year round.
The plans also contain a large underground parking lot for more than 2,000 cars plus a surface parking lot with space for 600 cars.
Ontario Tourism Minister Neil Lumsden said the government expects the new Ontario Place to attract upwards of six million visitors each year.
The province is building a subway from Ontario Place to the current site of the science centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.