Trial of man accused in London attack sees police station footage

Justice Renee Pomerance (left to right), Nathaniel Veltman, defence counsel Peter Ketcheson and federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh attend court at Veltman's trial in Windsor, Ont., Monday, Sept.11, 2023. Jurors at the trial of the man accused of murdering four members of a Muslim family in Ontario are set to see more footage today of him at a police station after his arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould