Woman dead after daytime assault at busy downtown Toronto intersection: police

TORONTO - An elderly woman walking near a bustling intersection in downtown Toronto was allegedly pushed to the ground in a "reportedly unprovoked" daytime attack that left her dead, police said Friday after arresting a man in the case.
Police said the alleged assault happened just north of Yonge Street and King Street, in Toronto's financial district, a little after 11:30 a.m. The woman, who was in her 70s or 80s, had serious head injuries and died at the scene, they said.
A suspect in his 30s fled the area but was arrested a few hours later and will be charged with aggravated assault, police said.
"This is a very, very tragic occurrence," said Acting Insp. Craig Young. "This woman was walking on the sidewalk and reportedly, allegedly, assaulted unprovoked."
Investigators are working to confirm if the alleged assault was unprovoked, Young said, and are looking to speak to witnesses about what happened. They are also seeking video of the incident.
An autopsy will be conducted to confirm what exactly caused the woman's death, Young said, noting that the charge against the man who was arrested could be upgraded.
"He was taken into custody without incident," Young said.
Police also said the suspect matched descriptions of someone alleged to have committed property damage in the area.
Young said police were working on notifying the woman's family about her death.
Blood could be seen on the sidewalk where the woman had died, with yellow police tape blocking off part of the area.
A woman who worked nearby said she had seen two people trying to help an elderly woman on the sidewalk before an ambulance arrived minutes later.
"It pains me greatly that this happens in our city," Young said. "All I would say to the public is just be mindful of your surroundings ... and understand that these attacks do happen, and be very, very careful."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2023