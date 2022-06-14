'Elephant in the room': Judge addresses impact of SCOC ruling in van attack case

Crown John Rinaldi (clockwise from top left), Justice Anne Molloy, friends, family members and first responders share victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing for Alex Minassian, far left, in a Toronto courtroom on Monday, June 13, 2022. The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould