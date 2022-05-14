Quebec Conservative leader calls for debate in English — even without Legault

Quebec Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime speaks to supporters at a rally in Quebec City where he announced he will run in the Chauveau riding in the next provincial election in October, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Duhaime is inviting Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade to take part in an English-language debate ahead of the October election, even if Premier François Legault declines to take part. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot