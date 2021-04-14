In stories published on April 8 and April 9, The Canadian Press incorrectly reported that Peel Region was to start vaccinating people aged 50 and older on Monday. In fact, Peel planned to start vaccinating residents aged 50 and older who live in hot-spot postal codes on Monday.
Corrective to April 8, April 9 on COVID-19 in Ontario
Corrective to April 8, April 9 COVID stories
