Toronto police have identified a 15-year-old victim who died from a stabbing at a high school on Tuesday.
Police say they responded to a report of a young person being stabbed during a fight at Victoria Park Collegiate shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers initially found two victims, including one who was unconscious, and located a third a short time later.
Police say one of those victims, who was stabbed in the torso, died in hospital.
He has been identified as 15-year-old Maahir Dosani of Toronto.
The other two victims, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 19-year-old man charged with second-degree murder was scheduled to appear in court today.
Toronto police are appealing to the public for any photos or videos taken before, during, or after the incident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.