Murder victims' families outraged over Ontario killer move to medium-security prison

Clayton Babcock, right, stands next to his wife Linda as he reads a prepared statement outside court in Toronto on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. The Ontario families of victims of a multiple murderer want answers after the killer was moved to a medium-security prison. Mark Smich and Dellen Millard killed Toronto's Laura Babcock, 23 -- Millard's former flame -- in July 2012. The pair then went on to kill a stranger, Hamilton's Tim Bosma, 32, after taking him and his truck for a test drive 10 months later in May 2013.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young