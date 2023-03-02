Ontario extends post-secondary tuition freeze, names panel on sector's finances

Ontario is extending a tuition freeze for public colleges and universities for a third year. Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop says in a press release that the freeze will continue for the 2023-24 school year for Ontario students, while allowing post-secondary institutions to raise their fees for domestic, out-of-province students by up to five per cent. Dunlop makes an announcement at the legislature in Toronto, Thursday, June 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Russell-Pool