Ontario horse trainer suspended for suspicious death of racehorse

A horse trainer has been suspended from racing for three years and fined $11,000 for the suspicious death of a racehorse. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) investigation found that trainer Carol Voyer violated multiple rules of standardbred racing. A sign for the AGCO is pictured at the Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands in Gananoque, Ont. on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg