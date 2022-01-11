Quebec top doctor's endearing style no match for daily grind of COVID-19 pandemic

Quebec director of public health Horacio Arruda responds to a question during a news conference in Montreal, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Arruda, 61, was a reassuring voice amid uncertainty in March 2020 as the first wave engulfed the province. But over time, his advice became increasingly questioned, with several critics calling for him to be replaced in recent weeks before his sudden resignation on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson