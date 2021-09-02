Cargo trains collide near Prescott, Ont., one person with minor injuries

Derailed train cars are shown after two cargo trains collided in eastern Ontario in a handout photo from the Ontario Provincial Police East Region Twitter account. Firefighters, paramedics, police and officers from the Canadian National Railway are on site near Prescott, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Twitter-@OPP_ER **MANDATORY CREDIT**

PRESCOTT, ONTARIO, CANADA - Police say two cargo trains have collided in eastern Ontario, leaving one person with minor injuries.

Fire fighters, paramedics, police and officers from the Canadian National Railway are on site near Prescott, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has minor injuries from the collision.

A tweet from the local police detachment shows several train cars derailed and on their sides.

Prescott officials say that an overpass is currently closed and part of a street in the community will be closed as a result of the collision.

