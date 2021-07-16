Alectra Utilities warns of scam targeting residents in tornado-struck neighbourhood

Damage is shown after a tornado touched down in a neighbourhood of Barrie, Ont., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. An Ontario utility company is warning people of a scam targeting residents in neighbourhoods struck by a tornado this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

 CKL

An Ontario utility company is warning the public of a scam targeting residents in a neighbourhood struck by a tornado.

Alecta Utilities says it was notified by customers of people going door-to-door in Barrie, Ont., posing as company employees.

It says the reports involve "door hanger" notices asking residents for cash payments to inspect their homes.

Alectra is warning Barrie residents to be aware of the scam and call law enforcement if they encounter it.

The tornado touched down on Thursday afternoon, causing extensive damage in the city.

Local officials say 10 people were sent to hospital and more than 100 have been displaced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.