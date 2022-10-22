Two detained, airport evacuated after suspicious package found near Toronto ferry

TORONTO - Flights at the Toronto island airport have been suspended and passengers are being evacuated after police say a possible explosive device was found near the airport's ferry terminal.
Police say two people have been detained and they are cooperating with the investigation.
Police say they were called shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday to the airport's mainland ferry terminal to investigate a suspicious package.
They say two residential buildings near the ferry terminal have been evacuated and a third was partially evacuated.
The airport says the runway is closed and two Air Canada flights were diverted to Hamilton.
Passengers stranded inside the terminal for several hours say they were being evacuated by water taxis.
