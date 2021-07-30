A look at the provincial government's plans for a redeveloped Ontario Place

The Ontario government announced its plans Friday for a redeveloped Ontario Place. Three companies have been hired to develop and run new and upgraded attractions at the site. The province has not specified a cost for the work that it predicts could wrap up by 2030.
Here's a look at the plans proposed by Live Nation, Therme Group and Écorécréo Group for the Toronto waterfront park site.
Amphitheatre:
- Live Nation has been tapped to redevelop the existing Budweiser Stage.
- It will become a year-round venue with space for 20,000 people in the summer and 9,000 people in winter.
- The space will be adjustable to accommodate events in various weather conditions.
- Live Nation says the new facility will employ more than 900 people during events.
Recreation:
- Therme Group will build an "all-season destination" with pools, waterslides, botanical gardens and sports performance services.
- It's set to include activity programming for adults and children.
- The project will include publicly accessible parks, gardens and beaches.
- Food services and entertainment will also be on offer.
- The space is officially titled Therme Canada: Ontario Place.
Adventure park:
- Écorécréo Group has been chosen to build an adventure park.
- It will include aerial and obstacle courses, ziplines, climbing walls and escape rooms.
- The company will also run kayak, canoe, Segway and quad-cycle rentals.
Remaining features:
- Premier Doug Ford says key features of Ontario Place including Trillium Park, the Cinesphere and the pods will remain in the new space.
- He says condos and casinos won't be included in the redevelopment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30.