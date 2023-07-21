Police watchdog investigating after officers fatally shoot man in London, Ont.

LONDON, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog is probing the death of a 35-year-old man shot by police in London, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says London police received numerous calls on Friday morning about a man armed with a gun interacting with people in public.

Officers found the man in the garage of a house in the city's southeast.

The SIU says there was an "interaction" before police shot the man.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.

