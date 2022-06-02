CP NewsAlert: Majority of polls close in Ontario provincial election

Voters arrive at a polling station in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima.

 ELO/TB

TORONTO - Here are the latest details from Ontario's provincial election:

---

9 p.m.

Most polls have closed in Ontario's provincial election.

They were open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. today.

Elections Ontario says voting has been extended at 27 polling locations in 19 ridings, including Algoma-Manitoulin, Brantford-Brant, Cambridge, Don Valley West and York Centre.

The extensions span between 10 minutes and two hours.

A source with knowledge of the vote counting told The Canadian Press the extensions are happening for several reasons, including late openings and power outages.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.

