CP NewsAlert: Majority of polls close in Ontario provincial election

TORONTO - Here are the latest details from Ontario's provincial election:
---
9 p.m.
Most polls have closed in Ontario's provincial election.
They were open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. today.
Elections Ontario says voting has been extended at 27 polling locations in 19 ridings, including Algoma-Manitoulin, Brantford-Brant, Cambridge, Don Valley West and York Centre.
The extensions span between 10 minutes and two hours.
A source with knowledge of the vote counting told The Canadian Press the extensions are happening for several reasons, including late openings and power outages.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.