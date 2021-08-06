Toronto's interim chief of police is staying in his role until the end of next year.
The Toronto Police Services Board says it has extended James Ramer's term.
The board says it will continue searching for its new chief during the rest of Ramer's term.
It says that in the meantime, keeping Ramer on will offer stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramer took over as acting chief after Mark Saunders retired from the post in June 2020.
Toronto Mayor John Tory says Ramer has done an "excellent job" in the role, and has his full confidence.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2021.