Opposition calls on Ford to provide clarity on school reopening decision

TORONTO - Calls mounted on Tuesday for Premier Doug Ford to announce whether Ontario schools will reopen for the rest of the month.
Opposition politicians said Ford was failing to show leadership and leaving families in the dark as the end of the academic year inched closer.
Ford, who did not include schools in the province's reopening plan last month, issued a call for advice on reopening physical classrooms late last week and was still making up his mind on the issue, the health minister said.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the uncertainty over schools had gone on too long.
"The very least that the government can do is be concise and clear and provide kids, educators, education workers, parents, with some information as quickly as possible," she said. "It's been dragging on for far too long already."
She also repeated calls for for enhanced safety measures in schools ahead of any reopening.
"We could have had kids in school much more often during this pandemic, but Doug Ford just didn't want to make the investment," she said.
Liberal house leader John Fraser said the delay in announcing a decision either suggested incompetence or was a political strategy by the government.
Green party Leader Mike Schreiner said the premier's handling of the issue – and lack of advance planning for reopening schools – was a failure of leadership.
"It's a failure of leadership on the part of the government that the premier brought forward a reopening plan that was silent on schools," Schreiner said.
The government revealed its three-step reopening plan last month. The first phase set to take effect June 14 with looser restrictions on businesses and outdoor activities but schools were absent from the roadmap.
Classrooms have been closed for in-person learning since mid-April, when the province was battling a deadly third wave of infections. Infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly since then – Ontario reported 699 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and nine deaths from the virus.
Ontario's top doctor and his counterparts in much of the province say they support resuming classes in-person though expert projections have predicted a bump in COVID-19 cases if schools reopen.
Pediatric hospitals and many doctors have been calling on the government to immediately reopen schools amid the recent decline in cases, saying in-person learning is crucial to children's well-being.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said the government was still examining advice from experts on the issue.
"It is something that they are taking time to review the information that they received back to be able to make a decision that is going to be in the best interests of Ontarians and safe for all children," she said.
Ford said Monday that a decision on schools would come "in the next day or two."
- With files from Colin Perkel.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.