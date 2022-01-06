Update on Ontario rapid COVID test distribution expected Thursday

TORONTO - The Ontario government was poised to provide an update Thursday afternoon about the deployment of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests in the province.
A day earlier, the federal government said it will distribute 140 million rapid tests across the country this month -- four times the amount handed out in December.
A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford said the province's priority for its rapid test supply is settings like long-term care and retirement homes, hospitals and home and community care, "as well as child care centres and schools" to ensure safe operation.
Ivana Yelich said Wednesday that the province was waiting for a confirmed delivery schedule from the federal government about the newly announced rapid test supply, and for 12 million tests that were expected last month.
Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's top doctor, was to speak with the media later on Thursday amid record-breaking COVID-19 infection numbers, high hospitalization rates and widespread worker shortages due to spread of the infectious Omicron variant.
Ontario reported 2,279 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as of Thursday including 319 people in intensive care.
The numbers represent a rise from the 2,081 patients hospitalized and 288 people in ICUs on Wednesday.
Twenty new deaths were also reported in the province, while 13,339 new COVID-19 cases were reported with a caveat from Public Health Ontario warning that the actual case count is likely higher due to the current testing policy.
On Wednesday, a number of stricter health measures - including widespread business closures and a temporary return to online schooling - took effect in Ontario in a bid to reign in Omicron spread.
The province has also directed hospitals to pause non-urgent surgeries due to skyrocketing COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2022.