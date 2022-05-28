Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
____
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
No public announcements scheduled.
____
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Sault Ste. Marie: Talks about her plan to "stop the cuts." 11:45 a.m. Fishing Pier along St. Mary's River Drive.
Thunder Bay: Meets with flood evacuees. 3:15 p.m. Fireside Room, Valhalla Hotel & Conference Centre, 1 Valhalla Inn Rd.
Thunder Bay: Announces plan to tackle the opioid crisis. 4 p.m. Fireside Room, Valhalla Hotel & Conference Centre, 1 Valhalla Inn Rd.
____
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Toronto: Makes an announcement on "stopping Doug Ford." 9 a.m. Norris Crescent Parkette, 24 Norris Crescent.
Toronto: Visits ZoomerPlex for Doors Open and does an interview. 11:05 a.m. ZoomerPlex, 64 Jefferson Ave.
Peterborough: Makes a campaign stop to thank supporters. 4 p.m. 423 George Street.
Pickering: Makes a campaign stop to thank supporters. 6 p.m. 1755 Pickering Parkway.
____
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
No public announcements scheduled.
____
THE CANADIAN PRESS