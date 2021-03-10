Quebec confirms first Brazilian variant case as vaccination access expands

MONTREAL - Quebec is reporting its first confirmed COVID-19 case involving a more contagious variant first detected in Brazil, known as P.1.
Authorities today reported a total of 80 new variant cases confirmed through sequencing, including one in Montreal of the P.1 variant, and the province now has a total of 335 confirmed variant cases.
Of those, 235 are of the B 1.1.7 variant first detected in the United Kingdom and 97 are of the B.1.351 variant first detected in South Africa, almost all in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region.
Eight of the province's 16 health regions have now confirmed variant cases, led by Montreal with 193.
Quebec is reporting 792 new COVID-19 infections and 10 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today, including one in the past 24 hours.
Health officials reported a slight uptick in hospitalizations by five to 581, with 112 people in intensive care, an increase of two.
The province says it administered 18,101 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, for a total of 599,833, equalling about 7.1 per cent of the population.
COVID-19 vaccination appointments opened today for residents aged 70 and older across Quebec. Vaccines had previously only been accessible to people as young as 70 in Montreal and its northern suburb of Laval.
Health Minister Christian Dube said Tuesday the arrival of more vaccine shipments could allow the government to open vaccination to people aged 65 and older in the Montreal area as soon as Thursday.
Premier Francois Legault told reporters this week his hope is that once those over 65 are vaccinated, more health orders could be relaxed, including the ban on indoor private gatherings.
Legault says those over 65 have accounted for 80 per cent of hospitalizations and 95 per cent of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Quebec.
Quebec has reported 294,652 infections and 10,503 deaths linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic. It currently has 6,964 active reported infections.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.