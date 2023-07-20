Two men charged in Toronto shooting that hospitalized each other and bystander

Toronto police say two local men have been charged in a shooting that sent both of them, as well as a bystander, to hospital over the weekend.
Police responded to an area in east-end Scarborough for the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found three victims who were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The force alleges that two of the men got into an argument in a residential area that escalated to the point where one man went into his home to retrieve a gun.
That man allegedly shot at the other man, who pulled out his own gun and returned fire.
Both men were injured by the volley of gunfire, as well as a man with no involvement in the argument.
A 19-year-old and 22-year-old are both facing numerous charges including two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm, and were scheduled to appear in court Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.