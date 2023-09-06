Council debates Toronto's financial future as Chow presses for refugee shelter help

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow gestures during a press conference following a tour of the Revivaltime Tabernacle Church, where African and Black refugees and asylum seekers received emergency shelter, in North York, Ont., on Friday, July 28, 2023. Chow says refugee claimants could account for half of the city's homeless shelter spaces by the end of the year, a situation she called "desperate" as she pressed the federal government for immediate support. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin