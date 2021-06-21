Suspect in London attack on Muslim family to appear in court

In this artist's sketch, Nathaniel Veltman makes a video court appearance in London, Ont., Thursday, June 10, 2021 as Justice of the Peace Robert Seneshen (top left) and lawyer Alayna Jay look on. A 20-year-old man facing terrorism charges for allegedly targeting and killing a Muslim family with his truck in southwestern Ontario is set to appear in court this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

LONDON, Ont. - A man facing terrorism charges for allegedly targeting and killing a Muslim family with his truck in southwestern Ontario is set to appear in court this morning.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, faces four first-degree murder charges and an attempted murder charge that prosecutors allege constitute an act of terrorism.

Police have said the attack on June 6 in London, Ont., was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal were killed while out for an evening walk.

The couple's nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously hurt.

The attack prompted a massive outpouring of support for the family and calls for all levels of government to address Islamophobia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2021.

