Ontario is reporting 1,038 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 319 in intensive care.
That's down from 1,403 hospitalizations and 364 in intensive care a week ago.
The province is also reporting nine more deaths due to the virus.
There are also 1,282 new COVID-19 cases logged, though policies restricting access to testing mean that number is likely higher.
The province says 129 long-term care homes -- or about 20 per cent of facilities -- have active COVID-19 outbreaks.
Ontario isn't reporting data on COVID-19 cases in schools, but three schools were closed on Feb. 18, the most recent data posted given the Family Day holiday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version included the number of ICU patients currently testing positive for COVID-19 rather than the total number of patients in ICU due to COVID-19, for both today and a week ago.