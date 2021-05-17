Five belugas doing well after being moved from Marineland, American aquarium says

Three beluga whales swim together in an acclimation pool after arriving at Mystic Aquarium, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Mystic, Connecticut. An American aquarium says five beluga whales from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., are doing well after being moved to Connecticut over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mystic Aquarium-Jason DeCrow *MANDATORY CREDIT*