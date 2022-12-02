Refugee children do not place significant demands on health care, Ontario data shows

A Syrian refugee stands outside her family tent, during the visit of Canadian Minister of Immigration John McCallum to a camp in the southern town of Ghaziyeh, near the port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Friday, Dec. 18, 2015. New research indicates refugee children and youth aged under 17 do not place substantial demands on the health care system in Ontario compared with their Canadian-born peers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bilal Hussein