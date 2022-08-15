Ontario proposes 2-per-cent raise for lower-paid education workers

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario makes an announcement in Toronto on January 12, 2022. Ontario is proposing to give education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees who make less than $40,000 a two-per-cent raise per year. For workers who earn over that amount, the government proposes giving them raises of 1.25 per cent each year of a four-year deal. CUPE - which represents 55,000 workers including early childhood educators, school administration workers, bus drivers and custodians - has published the government's first offer to them in contract negotiations. Education Minister Stephen Lecce says in a statement that the government's proposal is reasonable, fair and provides stability. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette