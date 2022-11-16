TORONTO - Drivers in southern Ontario were advised to slow down Wednesday after the season's first significant snowfall hit much of the region, including the Greater Toronto Area.
Ontario Provincial Police said roads were expected to be wet and slippery for most of Wednesday morning.
They said officers had responded to several collisions, including a three-vehicle crash on Highway 11 that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
In a separate collision, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a tractor trailer travelling northbound on Highway 427 near Highway 401 crashed into the concrete wall that divides the highway, causing a lot of damage and blocking several lanes on both sides of the highway.
"Cleanup is going to be most of the morning," Schmidt said in a video posted on Twitter. "We got problems, really, all across the region."
Schmidt said drivers should brush the snow off their vehicles, make sure their full head lighting system is on, and maintain safe distances from other cars.
Environment Canada said five more centimetres of snow were expected in Ottawa and two more centimetres were expected in the Greater Toronto Area throughout the morning.
The weather agency said people should take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas because snow has caused slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
About five to 10 centimetres of snow has covered much of southern and eastern Ontario since Tuesday morning. The affected area stretches from Waterloo Region east to Cornwall and as far north as Barrie and Peterborough.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2022.