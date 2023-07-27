Pilot dead, passenger injured in eastern Ontario two-seater plane crash

ALEXANDRIA, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say a pilot is dead and a passenger was injured in a two-seater plane crash.
OPP say officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday when a plane crashed into a field beside a small rural airport near Alexandria, about 100 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.
Police say the pilot died at the scene and a passenger, who sustained life-threatening injuries, remained in hospital Thursday.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has deployed a team to help investigate the Cessna 150 crash.
The federal agency and provincial police have not confirmed the cause of the crash.
Police did not release the identities of the pilot and passenger.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.