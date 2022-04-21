MONTREAL - Quebec's interim public health director is recommending the province extend its mask mandate for indoor public places and on public transit until mid-May.
Dr. Luc Boileau told a news conference today there are signs the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, but he said the data is still unclear and Quebecers need to remain prudent.
He says COVID-19 data indicates community transmission may have started to slow down or peak, adding that the number of new daily hospitalizations linked to the disease also seems to be trending down.
Quebec and Prince Edward Island are the only two provinces still requiring people to mask indoors, with the latter having extended its mandate until April 28.
Quebec's mask mandate was set to expire at the end of the month.
Meanwhile, health officials reported 38 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today and a 24-patient rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Officials say 2,405 people are hospitalized with the disease, with 88 people in intensive care, a drop of 13 from the day prior.
Authorities say 10,932 health-care workers are absent due to COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.