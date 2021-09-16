Hamilton police say three men are in life-threatening condition after a violent kidnapping Thursday morning.
Police were called to a home in Mount Hope, Ont., at 2:55 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
Officers say they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds who were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
They say a third man had gone missing from the house.
Hours later police say they found a man with life-threatening injuries near Beach Boulevard in Hamilton.
He has been transported to hospital and police are working to confirm his identity, although they say they believe it's the kidnapped man.
Investigators say there will be a large police presence in the areas of both crime scenes and they are asking the public to stay away.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2021.