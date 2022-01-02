No 'one-size-fits-all' solution when it comes to vaccine mandates at work: experts

Tamara Dus, director of University Health Network Safety Services, administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. A year after COVID-19 vaccines first arrived in Canada, employers and workers in the country's most populous province are getting a clearer picture of when and what kind of immunization mandates can be enforced in the workplace, legal experts said following recent rulings on the issue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn