Swift response to fourth COVID ICU surge in Ontario may be challenging: report

It may be harder for Ontario's health system to quickly respond to a future surge in critically ill COVID-19 patients, as non-virus care ramps up and workers contend with burnout, according to a new report. Registered nurse Claire Wilkinson tends to a 47-year-old woman who has COVID-19 and is intubated on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette